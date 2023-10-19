34 percent for the AfD: The political balance seems so disturbed to many Thuringians that they react with anti-democracy. What starts here can soon affect the entire country. A guest post.

IIn August the fish died. They lived in a pond in a park in Weimar, not far from the former Gauforum. Every summer a stage is built over the water of this pond. Choirs sing, orchestras play, people picnic on the meadow. In winter, children sled down the surrounding hills.

You could have guessed that with the pond. Black locust leaves rotted at its base. Algae grew. The school of goldfish had steadily increased. The water had become dull and the pond became swampy. One Sunday I went to the park. People stood on the bank and looked at the water. Dead fish floated on their stomachs at the top. Living people crowded together in a strangely narrow band, as if breathing was only possible in this area. Later the fire brigade came to pump fresh water and oxygen into the pond, and later they took out the carcasses, fifty kilos of them.