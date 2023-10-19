As reported by Reuters, Netflix obtained a significant increase in subscribers to its subscription service in the last fiscal quarter. Precisely, it saw +9 million subscribers, a figure that exceeds the +6 million expected by Wall Street analysts. What also matters is the fact that everything happens in conjunction with theincrease in the cost of the subscription in various nations and in spite of strikes of the writers and actors who have slowed down the production of content in the USA.

Netflix produces many of its own shows and films outside the USA. Most new signups come from outside the United States. Netflix also highlighted the global success of “One Piece,” a live-action adaptation of the popular Japanese manga series. The streaming giant has also attracted new viewers with long-running television series, such as the legal drama “Suits,” which it licensed from Comcast, and HBO’s World War II series “Band of Brothers.”

“These are the moments when I am happy to have such a rich, deep and broad selection of programs,” said the Netflix co-CEO Ted Sarandos after the publication of the quarterly results.