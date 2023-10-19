As reported by Reuters, Netflix obtained a significant increase in subscribers to its subscription service in the last fiscal quarter. Precisely, it saw +9 million subscribers, a figure that exceeds the +6 million expected by Wall Street analysts. What also matters is the fact that everything happens in conjunction with theincrease in the cost of the subscription in various nations and in spite of strikes of the writers and actors who have slowed down the production of content in the USA.
Netflix produces many of its own shows and films outside the USA. Most new signups come from outside the United States. Netflix also highlighted the global success of “One Piece,” a live-action adaptation of the popular Japanese manga series. The streaming giant has also attracted new viewers with long-running television series, such as the legal drama “Suits,” which it licensed from Comcast, and HBO’s World War II series “Band of Brothers.”
“These are the moments when I am happy to have such a rich, deep and broad selection of programs,” said the Netflix co-CEO Ted Sarandos after the publication of the quarterly results.
Netflix’s global results
The increase in customers in the third quarter of the company represented the strongest quarterly increase since the second quarter of 2020, when lockdowns at the start of the global pandemic led to an unprecedented surge in streaming subscriptions. The substantial increase in subscribers occurred in Europe, the Middle East and Africa, where Netflix added nearly 4 million subscribers. Over 70% of its members now reside outside the United States.
Netflix also said it continued to dominate online views. Netflix programming accounted for 8% of television screen time, second only to YouTube, the company said, citing Nielsen data.
The price increase has also met with the approval of investors and the value of the shares of Netflix rose from $346.19 to $390.80. Netflix’s forecast for fourth-quarter revenue of $8.69 billion fell slightly short of analysts’ estimates of $8.77 billion.
Furthermore, Netflix wants to focus on another novelty: Netflix Houses.
