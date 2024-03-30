













Adam Wingard is not only director of Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire but also from the live-action film or real acting of Thundercats, and that is why he shared new details about it. He has the idea of ​​sticking to the original animated series.

Yes, the one that premiered on September 9, 1985 and is the most esteemed and loved by fans, despite the fact that the 2011 one had a great reception from specialized critics.

Wingard, when talking about his project, commented 'my version is going to be 100% the version from the 80s'. To the above, he added 'I've seen the reboot, but if I'm honest, the 80s one is what Thundercats is to me, and that's what I'd be creating'.

This creative stood out 'When I was in high school I liked Thundercats so much that I wrote this script of about 270 pages, like handwritten'. This tape is something you truly treasure.

This is why Adam Wingard commented 'My biggest dream as a kid was to make a Thundercats movie, and here I am with the ability to do it. I'm still fulfilling that dream'.

He also made something clear and that is that he does not intend to 'update' the characters, as the 2011 series did.

That's why he emphasized that he wants to bring the exact designs of the 1985 show to life, all because he wants to keep its spirit intact.

Exclusive: ThunderCats director reveals that his vision for the reboot movie will look to remain as accurate as possible to the beloved '80s cartoon. https://t.co/yT10deEEFn — Screen Rant (@screenrant) March 29, 2024

Wingard also highlighted 'I want you to see them; I don't want them to say 'okay, it's the movie, so you have to make them look more realistic somehow.'”and pointed 'It's like 'no, no, no'.

When talking about the live-action film of the Thundercats he finished by saying 'I want to bring the cartoon and the toys to life. I want to see the exact same outfits and everything'.

So what Adam Wingard is looking for is to maintain the loyalty that fans like so much with this film, which is currently in the initial planning stages.

