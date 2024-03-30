A queen. Luciana Fuster He left our country this Saturday the 30th and headed to the Jorge Chávez International Airport to head to Thailand to continue working hand in hand with the president of the Miss Grand International Organization, Nawat Itasaragrisil. Fuster made this important step in her life public through her social networks.

YOU CAN SEE: Luciana Fuster returns to Thailand and says goodbye to Patricio Parodi: “My focus is Miss Grand”

What did Luciana Fuster say about her trip to Thailand?

Through his official Instagram account, Luciana Fuster He published a series of images in which he appears at the international boarding gate of the air terminal. The model wrote a few short lines, saying goodbye to her compatriots.

“On the way. See you soon, Thailand.” he wrote on the aforementioned social network; This shows a series of snapshots in which she wears her Miss Grand International 2023 crown.

Luciana Fuster wore the gold crown of Miss Grand International, the second for Peru. Photo: Instagram / Luciana Fuster

YOU CAN SEE: Luciana Fuster and her request for support for Patricio Parodi during a difficult time: “No one is free from anything”

Will Luciana Fuster participate in the Miss Universe?

In an interview with former miss Peru, Natalie Vertiz, For the Saturday program 'You are in all', Luciana Fuster pointed out that currently her focus is Miss Grand International. When Vértiz asked if it is prohibited to compete for the Miss Universe crown after being queen of Miss Grand International, she Fuster responded:

“No, it's not prohibited, but no… I'm leaving. I return to the chimpunes, I leave the crown, I don't see myself. They say there is a phrase 'never say never', but really I would say never.”

YOU CAN SEE: Patricio Parodi BREAKS INTO CRY abruptly in 'This is war': reality boy speaks out

How was Luciana Fuster's participation in the Miss Grand International?

Luciana Fuster He represented Peru in this international competition, which is one of the most important in the world. Although she did not win the crown, her presence and performance in the contest were very well received by both the jury and the public.

During the competition, Luciana stood out in several stages, including the catwalk in a swimsuit and ballgown. Her elegance, charisma and beauty made her one of the favorites of the pageant. Although she did not manage to qualify among the finalists, her participation in the Miss Grand International was a significant experience in her career and brought her greater international recognition.

YOU CAN SEE: Luciana Fuster surprises when she visits 'Hannah Montana's' house: “I owed it to 8-year-old 'Lulu'”

Will Luciana Fuster marry Patricio Parodi?

Luciana Fuster also assured that she would like to reach the altar with Patricio Parodi; However, he maintained that 2024 is not yet the time to commit. Luciana pointed out that she has many plans to fulfill in her short 25 years, and when she carries them out, she will only be able to think about marriage.

“Yes, I would like to. I feel like not right now, when I was younger I said that at 25 I wanted to get married, but right now I feel like I don't. Life rearranges itself and presents you with things that had not been planned,” he sentenced.

Fuster stated that his partner, the member of 'Esto es guerra' Patricio Parodi, also dreams of getting married: “He also (Patricio) wants, obviously, to have a family, to get married, but later… The wedding of the year (laughs) “he said, referring to the wedding of Yaco Eskenazi and Natalie Vértiz.

#Luciana #Fuster #leaves #Peru #travels #Thailand #fulfill #role #Grand #International