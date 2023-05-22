The president of the Association of Farmers of the West Sinaloa River (AARSP) I declare that the threshing begins to spread and it is urgent that in the short term it be solved and all the corn and wheat harvest with a price profitable for producers.

Jesús Rojo Plascencia commented that the fact that the Secretary of the Interior is willing to seek an optimal solution for agricultural producers is a great advance.

progress

I point out that in the meeting held last Friday in Mexico City, progress was made with the fact that the volume of corn that will be acquired by Segalmex has increased, but there is another tonnage which does not have a profitable price and that represents the two thirds of what will be harvested in sinaloa.

He insisted that it is an important step that the Secretary of the Interior, Adán Augusto López Hernández, is helping to seek a resolution of the corn and wheat problem.

“We are in the best disposition to participate in the work meetings scheduled for this week, because we are convinced of creating synergy with the authorities and with those who can help us build a price scheme that is fair for all producers,” he declared.

Rojo Plascencia reiterated the commitment to continue fighting in order to achieve better conditions for the men in the field.

Producer and his doubts

– In Guasave the threshing has already begun and a price for corn and wheat has not yet been set.

– Producers are concerned about paying operating costs.

– The credits that they requested to sow have them worried.

– They ensure that a price is urgently set to market the product in the market.

– If there is no fair price, it would be suicide for the entire agricultural sector.