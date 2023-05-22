His Excellency Sheikh Sultan bin Hamdan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, the State Ambassador to the Kingdom of Bahrain, met with His Excellency Ali bin Saleh Al-Saleh, Speaker of the Shura Council in the Kingdom of Bahrain, and discussed with him a number of files of common interest between the two brotherly countries.

Sheikh Sultan bin Hamdan bin Zayed praised the levels of fruitful cooperation reached by the prosperous Emirati-Bahrain relations and the remarkable progress and development they are witnessing, appreciating the keenness of the leaderships of the two brotherly countries to consolidate fraternal ties and push them towards more achievements and joint successes.

For his part, His Excellency Al-Saleh affirmed that the relations between the UAE and the Kingdom of Bahrain are growing according to the pillars of brotherhood, ties of kinship and the well-established historical ties between the two countries and the two brotherly peoples, expressing pride and pride in the high levels they have reached thanks to the support and support of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the State. “May God protect him,” and His Majesty King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa, King of Bahrain.

His Excellency pointed out that the Bahraini-Emirati partnerships in various development fields reflect the continuous keenness to consolidate the paths of bilateral cooperation and coordination, and to enhance the noble efforts and endeavors that benefit the common interests between the two brotherly countries.

His Excellency Al-Saleh praised the influential roles played by the UAE to support stability, security and peace in the region in accordance with the values ​​of brotherhood, affection, tolerance and coexistence.