The death of three American tourists shocks Mexico. The three were found dead in an apartment in Mexico City that they rented through the Airbnb platform.

The attorney general of the Mexican capital, which opened an investigation into the case, reported that the bodies of the victims, who were staying in La Rosita, a neighborhood in the Cuajimalpa district of the capital and close to the luxurious Santa Fe shopping district, were found dead. on October 30.

The victims were identified as kandace florence28 years old; jordan marshall28 years old, and Courtesy Hall, 33 years old. The three were visiting Mexico to attend the celebration of the Day of the Dead holiday, according to the US news portal WAVY, based in Virginia Beach, Virginia, where Florence and Marshall were from.

The hypothesis of the Mexican authorities is that the three tourists would have died of apparent carbon monoxide poisoning.

In response to the newspaper The countrythe authorities explained that “preliminary reports established that security guards of a residential complex where the events were recorded requested the support of elements of the Secretariat of Citizen Security upon perceiving an intense smell of gas in an apartment.”

In the statements collected by that medium, it is added that “in the place, the preventive agents located the bodies of a woman and two men of American nationality, for which the presence of an ambulance was requested, whose paramedics diagnosed that they no longer had with vital signs.

And he points out: “According to the expert studies carried out, the three people referred to died of carbon monoxide poisoning“.

At the moment, however, neither the US embassy nor the Airbnb company have made any statements in this regard.

However, in statements collected by the news agency Bloombergthe company dedicated to offering accommodation to individuals and tourists stated that the deaths of the three US citizens are a “terrible tragedy” and that she was ready to help with the investigations of the authorities.

She (Kandace) told me that she felt drugged before she went back to the apartment.

For those close to the victims, they do not fully trust the versions of the authorities. Victor Day, 30, Kandace’s boyfriend, told The country: “She (Kandace) told me she felt drugged before she went back to the apartment.”

She continues, “If the gas was the cause, how come the sensors didn’t alert them? How come the security guards who found them didn’t get intoxicated too? before he came home?”

As it became known, the bodies of the three american tourists will be this week.

This is not the first case of this type recorded in Mexico. Gas leaks have caused other deadly incidents with tourists. In March, a related explosion killed two people and injured 18 at a restaurant near the Playa del Carmen resort, and in 2018, an Iowa family of four died at their vacation condo in Akumal, an hour away. of Cancun, suffocated by gas.

