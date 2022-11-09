In a speech on Wednesday (9), US President Joe Biden said that the midterm presidential elections, held the day before, did not result in a Republican wave in the US Congress.

The partial calculation indicates that the opposition has 49 seats in the Senate (adding those that were not being disputed), while the Democrats, the president’s party, have 48. 35 of the 100 seats in the house were in dispute.

In the House, where all 435 seats were up for grabs, Republicans already have 204 seats and need just 14 more to secure a majority. Democrats have secured 187 seats for now.

Despite the possibility that the president’s party may not have control of both houses, the results are less bad than analysts projected for Democrats.

“While the press and pundits were predicting a giant Republican wave, this did not happen,” Biden said in the statement, in which he noted that his party “lost fewer seats in the House of Representatives.” [12 por

enquanto] than in the first midterm election of any other Democratic president in 40 years.”

🇧🇷[Mas] voters also made it clear that they are still frustrated. I get it. I understand that these were very difficult years in this country for a lot of people,” Biden said. He argued that the measures being taken to improve the economy will have an effect in the coming months.

“We’re just getting started. The interesting thing is that all of this will really become clear to people in January, February, March of next year. It’s just getting started. So I’m optimistic about how the population will be even more understanding about what we’ve done.”

Biden said he was “prepared to work with my fellow Republicans” on a number of issues, such as helping Ukraine, but said he would not compromise on certain issues. “I will not walk away from the historic commitments we have just made to tackle the climate crisis,” he exemplified.

Finally, the president said he intends to seek re-election in 2024. “Our intention is to run again. That has been our intention. Regardless of the outcome of this election,” Biden pointed out.