Ginger Resurrection

This drink is a tsunami of ginger, lemon and mint. Ginger is known for its ability to help relieve stomach upset and nausea. Lemon, packed with vitamin C, acts as a natural antioxidant. And mint, with its distinctive aroma and flavor, is associated with improving digestion, adding a relaxing freshness to this blend. In addition, baking soda and salt provide essential electrolytes, essential for balancing the body's hydration levels, especially after dehydration.

Ingredients For the ginger syrup: 200 g of sugar

200 gr of water

150 g chopped ginger

2 g star anise For the Ginger Resurrection: 8 g ginger syrup

7 g lemon juice

80 g of cubed ice or broken ice

6 fresh mint or spearmint leaves

20 g of sparkling water

1 pinch of salt

1. Heat the water. Once it boils, remove from the heat and add the sugar. 2. Stir until everything is dissolved and homogeneous. 3. In a jug blender (handheld or Thermomix) add the ginger and star anise. 4. Blend for 1 minute and filter with the help of a cloth strainer. 5. Let the syrup cool and store in the refrigerator. 6. In a blender (handheld or Thermomix) add the ginger syrup, lemon juice, salt, mint, baking soda and ice. 7. Blend for 10 seconds. 8. Pour sparkling water into the glass and then the crushed mixture. 9. Add more broken ice to taste. And ready!

Save me Chai

Sálvame Chai has oat milk with a mixture of honey and spices such as cinnamon, cardamom, cloves and ginger. Mirta Rojo

I like to define this drink as a grandmother's hug. It fuses the comforting smoothness of oat milk with a blend of honey and spices such as cinnamon, cardamom, cloves and ginger, among others. These spices not only provide a unique flavor, but also have anti-inflammatory, digestive, and comforting properties. This drink can be consumed hot or cold, depending on what your body requires.

Ingredients Ingredients for chai oat milk base 500 g of oat milk (you can use milk or another vegetable drink)

40 gr of honey

50 g ginger

1 g star anise

1 g of cloves

1 g green cardamom

1. Heat the oat milk with the honey, without letting the milk boil. 2. In a jug blender (handheld or Thermomix) add the ginger and spices and blend for 1 minute. 3. Filter the mixture with the help of a cloth strainer. If you want to consume it hot, it is ready, but you can also enjoy this drink with ice.

The reborn

La Renacida is a drink inspired by the Mexican Michelada, created by Esther Merino. Mirta Rojo

The traditional Michelada and its close cousin, the Chelada, both rooted in Mexican culture, fuse beer, lemon juice, hot sauces such as valentina or clamato and condiments such as chamoy to give life to an elixir full of flavor and tradition. Lemon juice, in addition to its refreshing acidity, provides vitamin C. Hot sauces, such as English sauce, not only add a spicy touch, they also contain components such as capsaicin, which can stimulate the release of endorphins, providing a feeling of well-being .

In our case, instead of using clamato (based on tomato juice and clam juice), we use mussel broth with tomato juice. On the edge, instead of using chamoy (a sauce or condiment of Mexican origin with a sweet and sour and slightly spicy flavor that is typically made from acidic fruits such as plums, green mango or tamarind), we use a quince candy, which we are in season.

Ingredients For the edge of the glass Tajin (chili powder)

40 gr of quince paste

15 g of lime juice For the Revenant 6 g of Perrins Sauce

10 gr of Valentina Sauce

4 g of Maggi Sauce (can be replaced with soy sauce + 2 g of honey)

30 g of mussel broth (mussel cooking water)

20 g tomato juice

30 g of lime juice

1 lager beer (light style) Instructions 1. Mix the quince jelly with the lime juice with the help of a fork. 2. Sift the mixture through a sieve, so that there are no lumps. 3. On a flat plate pour the sifted quince paste, on another flat plate place the tagine. 4. Vertically place the top edge of the glass into the plate with the sifted quince paste. 5. Next, do the same step on the plate with tagine. The objective is to have a rim on the top of the glass where the quince paste is covered by the tagine. 6. Place 50 g of water and 6 mussels in a saucepan and heat until the water boils. 7. Once it boils, cover and remove the pot. 8. Let it rest for about 5 minutes. Then, strain the mussel broth through a cloth strainer. 9. In a small jug or glass glass, prepare the base. 10. Weigh the sauces, mussel broth, tomato juice and lime juice. eleven. In the glass prepared with the quince and tagine rim, add two ice cubes and pour the base mixture. 12. Pour the beer until the glass is full and stir with the help of a spoon to homogenize this drink. 13. Finally, the mussels that have been used for the broth can accompany this drink.

