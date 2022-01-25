Three quarters of IC patients from the first corona wave still had complaints years later

Three quarters of the corona patients who were admitted to a Dutch IC unit during the first corona wave still had complaints of a physical, psychological or cognitive nature a year later. That appears from an investigation conducted under the direction of Radboudumc. It is the first scientific study into long-term complaints in patients with Covid-19, the hospital writes.

Half of the respondents said they still suffer from fatigue a year later. Other common physical complaints were a decreased fitness, pain and shortness of breath. For the study, 246 patients who were in, among others, Maastricht UMC, UMC Utrecht and Radboudumc between March and July 2020, were presented with a questionnaire one year after their admission.

Psychological complaints were also common among the respondents. 20 percent of patients said they had experienced anxiety or post-traumatic stress since admission. One in six suffered from cognitive complaints, such as memory or concentration problems. More than half of the people were still not functioning at work a year later, and had started working less, taken sick leave or stopped.