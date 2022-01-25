Enemy swimmers can be “jammed” by acoustic waves. This proposal was made by Russian military experts in the publication of the journal “Military Thought”, reports RIA News.

It is noted that acoustic waves can primarily cause ear pain in enemy swimmers.

“It is important to note that the effect of acoustic radiation in the aquatic environment can be characterized by the appearance of not only specific auditory sensations in the form of pain in a bioobject, but also the appearance of a feeling of fear, anxiety, weakness, unreasonable discomfort and depression,” the article says.

In a similar way, the authors propose to deal with saboteur groups that can be sent to mine Russian ships.

In August 2020, the Russian Ministry of Defense presented a video with large-scale exercises of the Russian Navy in Novorossiysk and Sevastopol, during which anti-sabotage boats of the Russian Navy repelled the attack of two high-speed saboteur boats on support vessels and carried out their conditional destruction.