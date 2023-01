Mario Simón gives instructions to his players in a training session at Pinatar Arena. / NACHO GARCIA / AGM

Real Murcia has behaved well in 2022. They gave their fans a promotion that awakened Murcianism in many young people and not so young people who were disenchanted with the football of the grana and, especially, with the club with the shield of the seven crowns.

The Three Wise Men have already left for the East, but they have left a gift at the Enrique Roc stadium