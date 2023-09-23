Three people were injured when a section of a highway collapsed in Sweden

Three people were slightly injured on Saturday after a hundred-meter section of a highway collapsed near Gothenburg, in southwestern Sweden, police and emergency teams reported.

“The landslide occurred in an area of ​​around 100 meters by 150 meters, affecting a dozen vehicles, a forest area and a commercial area with a gas station and a fast food restaurant,” said Daniel Lyckelid, an official. of the emergency services of the Gothenburg region in a statement.

The E6 motorway near Stenungsund was closed in both directions after persistent rain caused a large landslide. Photo: ADAM IHSE / TT NEWS AGENCY / AFP

Three people were taken to hospital for “minor injuries” after the collapse, police spokesman August Brandt said.

In images from the local press, a large gap could be seen along a hundred meters on the highway, with several tilted trucks and a bus that had practically disappeared into a hole.

The landslide occurred shortly before two in the morning in this area where intense rains have occurred in recent days.

At the moment, it cannot be excluded that other landslides may occur, emergency services warned.

