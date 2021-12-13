A fire in a two-story residential building in Orenburg claimed the lives of three people. This was reported on Monday, December 13, at website GU EMERCOM of Russia in the region.

Information about the fire of a private building on Proletarskaya Street was received at 03:33 (1:33 Moscow time).

“In the shortest possible time, fire brigades of the regional department of the EMERCOM of Russia arrived at the scene. To fight the fire, two combat areas have been created, ”the press service of the Ministry of Emergency Situations said in a statement.

35 people were involved in extinguishing the fire. At the same time, it is emphasized that the wooden walls of the house made the extinguishing work difficult.

It is reported that already at 5:03 (3:03 Moscow time) firefighters managed to stop the further spread of fire.

“During the extinguishing work at 04:58 (02:58 Moscow time) the bodies of two dead were found. At 05:06 (03:06 Moscow time), the third victim was found, “the press service reports.

On December 11, it was reported that three people died in a fire in an apartment building in the city of Medvezhyegorsk in Karelia. On the fact of the incident, the investigators opened a criminal case under Part 3 of Art. 109 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation (“Causing death by negligence to two or more persons”).