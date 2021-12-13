Annalina Birbock told German channel ZDF that due to the tense security situation, “the Americans and the former German government” headed by Angela Merkel “have agreed that this line cannot be operated in the event of a new escalation.”

The minister’s statement came after the new German chancellor, Olaf Scholz, threatened to disrupt the project, at a time when Western countries feared that Ukraine would be exposed to a Russian invasion.

“It would be a grave mistake to think that violating the borders of a European country will remain without consequences,” Schulz said, on Sunday, during a visit to Poland.

Foreign Minister Annalina Birbock also made it clear that the gas pipeline connecting Russia to Germany via the Baltic Sea “cannot be operated at the moment, as it does not meet the requirements of European energy legislation.”

The German Energy Regulatory Authority suspended in mid-November the licensing procedures to operate the completed gas pipeline, and required the group responsible for operating it, based in Switzerland, to establish a company subject to German law.

And the pipeline, which is strongly backed by Russian President Vladimir Putin, and was backed by former German Chancellor Angela Merkel, in the name of ensuring Europe’s gas supply, has drawn criticism from several countries.

The most prominent critics are the United States and Poland, who are concerned about strengthening Europe’s dependence on Russian energy, in addition to Ukraine, which says the project will weaken it diplomatically and economically, as it has so far been the main transit country for Russian gas to Europe.

‘Russian blackmail’

For his part, Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki on Sunday asked his German counterpart Olaf Scholz to “not open” the Nord Stream 2 pipeline.

During a joint press conference with Schulz, Morawiecki reiterated Poland’s arguments about the danger of Russian “blackmail” against Ukraine and “destabilizing the eastern flank of NATO and the European Union.”

Schulz stressed that his country “will do everything possible to ensure that Ukraine remains a transit country” for gas, while the Polish Prime Minister considered that “it would be better not to agree to the opening of Nord Stream 2”.

Schulz warned that there could be “consequences” for the pipeline if Russia decides to invade Ukraine.

Schulz spoke at the press conference with his Polish counterpart about a “new chapter” in bilateral relations with Poland “aimed at strengthening them permanently.”