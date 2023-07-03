Monday, July 3, 2023, 10:50 a.m.



Two women and a man of Colombian nationality and between the ages of 38 and 58 have been arrested as alleged perpetrators of a crime against public health in Murcia. The detained man was traveling with a motorcycle delivering cocaine at home and received payment through Bizum.

The police investigation determined that they were staying with the alleged criminal through a phone call or a message via Whatsapp. Subsequently, an entry and search was carried out at the man’s home where two women involved in drug trafficking were arrested and numerous doses of cocaine, material for the preparation of the substances, precision scales, almost 5,000 euros in cash, were seized. in addition to intervening the motorcycle used to move.

The operation is part of the constant fight carried out by the National Police against drug trafficking activities in areas that constitute black spots in relation to the sale and distribution of narcotic substances. The three detainees were made available to the Murcia Guard Acting Court, ordering the appropriate precautionary measures.