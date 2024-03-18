In Mexico, mental health continues to be a topic of growing concern, with alarming statistics that reveal a critical situation.

According to the general director of AtentaMente, Daniela Labra, in an interview with EFEthree in ten people in the country have experienced mental health problems at least once in their lives. What is even more worrying is that the 60% of these people do not receive adequate treatment.

Labra highlights that the triggers for these problems are diverse, from the relationship with oneself to the interaction with the environment.

Negative self-talk and external factors like the social environment and fearful messages in the media can contribute to the development of conditions like depression, according to experts such as Center for Healthy Minds director Richard J. Davidson.

The significant growth of depression in Mexico is undeniable, with a notable increase even before the COVID-19 pandemic. Data from the National Institute of Statistics and Geography (Inegi) reveal that in 2017, 32.5% of Mexicans over 12 years of age had felt depressed at some point in their lives.

This trend has led to an increase in the prevalence of suicide, becoming a serious concern for educational and public health systems.

As a preventative measure, Davidson advocates for socio-emotional education in Mexican society, a long-term strategy that could play a crucial role in reducing depression and other mental disorders. Social-emotional education is not only essential for preventing mental illness, but it can also equip people with life skills, reducing the likelihood of substance abuse and crime.

AtentaMente, an organization committed to mental health in Mexico, has been working in collaboration with authorities and highlights the importance of the General Education Law, which recognizes socio-emotional education as a right.

However, Labra calls on the next government that emerges from the recent elections, urging it to prioritize the mental and emotional health of all citizens, especially children and young people, through greater investment in education and treatment programs.