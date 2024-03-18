Iceland | The volcanic eruption that started in Iceland on Saturday has slowed down, the tourist destination is still closed

This is the fourth eruption on the Reykjanes peninsula since December.

of Iceland The lava eruption, which has continued since Saturday evening, has been relatively stable since Sunday, he says Meteorological Institute of Iceland on Monday. On Monday, the lava moved slowly towards the Suðurstrandarvegur road, but the progress has not progressed significantly.

“You can see some rocks being thrown from the lava, but otherwise it's very calm,” commented the Icelandic Broadcasting Company RÚV:of Benedikt Sigurðsson afternoon.

The eruption caused danger in the town of Grindavík, near which it occurred. The nearby Blue Lagoon spa will remain closed until Tuesday, according to the spa's website. The port of Grindavík also did not allow landings on Monday.

However, the barriers erected in the path of the flowing lava have been estimated to have worked. The barriers diverted the lava away from Grindavík.

“It is clear that if there had been no protective wall, the lava would have flowed in a different direction, which would have been unfortunate,” says the police Úlfar Lúðvíksson for RÚV.

On Saturday the observed eruption is the fourth on the Reykjanes peninsula since December. This is the most powerful eruption in the area so far, the geophysicist estimates Magnus Tumi Guðmundsson for RÙV.