WhatsAppthe popular messaging application in Spain, continues to innovate with the arrival of new functions to optimize the way we communicate. After allowing you to react much faster to messages and create even more personalized stickers, from the app Goal News continues to arrive and today we talk about three of them: a trick for unread messages, music in the states and more color.

You will be able to see how many unread messages you have in any chat

According to WaBetaInfo with this function a small number is displayed next to each chat filter (personal, group or created category) that informs users the number of unread messages. Now, you will no longer have to open each chat filter to check for unread messages, since it is the number displayed next to each filter that indicates this. At the moment, it is available for android beta developersbut it will be rolled out to more people in the coming weeks.

You will be able to see how many unread messages you have in any chat WaBetaInfo





Music arrives in WhatsApp statuses

Users can add music to their statuses. When a track is added to photos, it becomes a 15 second video length, but can also be added directly to videos, just like they explain from the specialized environment.

This development occurs after the agreement they have reached Universal Music Group and Metaallowing you to have the same music catalog that exists in instagramthe function being similar to what we find on this platform. In this case, it is available in the beta version of WhatsApp for iOS and soon it will reach more people.

Music arrives in WhatsApp statuses WaBetaInfo





More color on contact and group chat icons

In this update gray icons are replaced from individual and group chats without a profile photo to more colorful alternatives. From WaBetaInfo They comment that the default colored icons for chats that do not have a profile photo Help users more easily identify conversations. For the individual chatsWhatsApp generates an icon that includes the first letter of the contact’s name, although if it does not have a defined name, a simple person-shaped figure is displayed.

For the group chats are represented with an icon that shows two person-shaped figures with a background color, while the communities They are represented with an icon that presents three figures. It is available in the beta version of WhatsApp for iOSbut it will reach more users in the coming weeks.

More color on contact and group chat icons WaBetaInfo





