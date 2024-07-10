Mexican actors Victoria Ruffo and Eugeno Derbez became grandparents, Well, his son Jose Eduardo Derbez and Paola Dalay recently welcomed their first-born daughter, whom they named Tessa.

The birth of the baby brought positive things to the life of José Eduardo Derbez, because thanks to it his famous parents, Victoria Ruffo and Eugenio Derbezwere able to see each other and hug each other on the occasion of Tessa’s birth.

Is now Paola Dalaygirlfriend of Jose Eduardo Derbez who breaks the news on social media, surprises by showing off an enviable figure just days after giving birth.

Paola Dalay and José Eduardo Derbez. Instagram photo

Paola Dalay shows her followers on Instagram what her postpartum figure looks like and they write her congratulatory messages, and they also express that they admire her for her willpower to not eat what she shouldn’t and to stay healthy.

Paola Dalay, who is an influencer, poses in front of her mirror and wears different outfits that make her look very youthful, with this she surprises everyone with how she looks.

Paola Dalaydaughter-in-law of Victoria Ruffo and of Eugenio DerbezIn another video she mentions “sixth day postpartum” and shows her organized closet, also that she is happy to have become a mother for the first time and that she is in good health, as is her newborn daughter Tessa.

Paola Dalay shows how her body looks after giving birth. Photo from Instagram

“I’m working hard. I feel like it helps a lot.” “I’m doing very well, very happy. The recovery is going incredibly well and I’m really enjoying it,” she writes in another post about her postpartum days.

Regarding the little daughter that Paola Dalay had with Jose Eduardo Derbezmentions that “she is very well behaved. There are no bad nights. Everything is calm. We are doing very well.”

About Jose Eduardo Derbez And his role as a father, Paola Dalay has the best comments for him and points out that he helps her change the girl’s diapers: “He is super attentive to everything. He changes diapers, he bathes her. We don’t want any more babies, but with the cesarean section it was incredible for me.”

Paola Dalay and José Eduardo Derbez are happy with their little daughter newborn, both share it on their social networks and not to mention Victoria Ruffothe debuting grandmother, who also publishes special moments with her granddaughter in her own posts that she wouldn’t change for anything in the world.