This May 24 marks three months since Russia ordered the war against Ukraine. Although Moscow has managed to isolate local forces from some areas, it remains mired in a conflict that it expected would take only days or weeks, in the face of strong resistance from the Ukrainian army. The Kremlin military has launched an all-out assault in recent hours to try to take the eastern cities of Severodonetsk and Lysychansk, as the West vows to send more advanced weapons to kyiv.

The first attack against a European nation since the Balkan War in the 1990s marks its third month on May 24.

To be sure, Russia has seized significant chunks of territory around the Crimean peninsula, which it annexed in 2014. It has also succeeded in completely cutting off Ukraine from the Sea of ​​Azov, after securing full control of the strategic port city of Mariupol.

But the offensive in the east, where Russia moved its troops after a failed attempt to take the capital kyiv, also appears to be bogged down in what increasingly resembles a war of attrition, with no end in sight and few successes on the battlefield. All in the midst of strong Ukrainian defenses, which have slowed the advance of foreign troops more than expected and with the help of weapons from the West.

These are the main news of the day:

07:05 (BOG) EU approves 500 million more euros to send arms to Ukraine

The Council of the European Union (EU) gave the green light on Tuesday to another 500 million euros to finance weapons for Ukraine to defend itself from Russia. With this decision, the aid granted for this purpose through the European Peace Support Fund (FEAP) amounts to a total of 2,000 million.

The West promises to send more advanced weapons to kyiv. Among them, Harpoon anti-ship missiles to protect its coasts.

“Tomorrow’s history is being written today, on the battlefields of Ukraine,” EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs Josep Borrell said in a statement.

The diplomat explained that 490 million euros will be used to supply “lethal force for defensive purposes”, and another 10 million are intended to cover the provision of personal protection equipment and supplies, first aid kits and fuel.

06:47 (BOG) Sweden and Finland to attend NATO summit in June

Sweden and Finland, which on May 18 formally requested their membership in the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO), will attend the summit of the political-military alliance that will take place between June 28 and 30, in Madrid, as announced by the President of the Spanish Government, Pedro Sánchez.

On the other hand, two delegations from both countries will go to Ankara on Wednesday, May 25, to try to resolve Turkey’s opposition to its possible accession to NATO.

Both Helsinki and Stockholm have stressed that the war launched by Russia against neighboring Ukraine has prompted them to seek NATO membership.

Article 5 of this organization determines that if one of its member nations is attacked, the other countries will respond in its defense.

6:23 (BOG) Colombia will train Ukrainian soldiers in antipersonnel mine removal

A team of Colombian soldiers will travel to Europe to train their Ukrainian counterparts in demining techniques, reported Defense Minister Diego Molano.

“This training will be given by 11 military engineers who will go to a NATO member country that is a neighbor of Ukraine,” the official explained.

kyiv accuses Russian troops of planting landmines in various parts of the country and the Ukrainian authorities have committed to their removal.

Although Colombia is not a member of NATO, it is considered a close ally. In addition, the almost 60 years of internal conflict between groups such as the former FARC guerrilla, from the left, and the now defunct United Self-Defense Forces of Colombia, from the right, as well as the actions of drug cartels have made it one of the most mined countries in the world, according to the United Nations.

Given the situation, Colombia has gained experience in removing this type of device that has killed 2,342 people in the South American nation and injured nearly 10,000 since 1990, according to government data.

06:07 (BOG) “Too late for evacuations” of civilians in Lugansk

Lugansk’s governor has issued a grim warning that it is “too late” for thousands of civilians to be evacuated from the besieged city of Sievierodonetsk, where Russia has renewed its offensive in an effort to seize control of the town and parts of the city. province that are still held by Ukraine.

Authorities estimate that there are still 15,000 residents hiding in shelters.

File-Emergency teams attend to a fire near rubble after a school sheltering around 90 people was shelled, in the eastern Ukraine town of Bilohorivka, Luhansk, on May 8, 2022. © Luhansk Regional Military-Civil Administration/Via Reuters

Sievierodonetsk and the cities and towns to the west have come under heavy shelling in recent days.

The Russian military has attempted to cut off supply lines for Ukrainian troops in Sievierodonetsk, thereby trying to control key roads to the west.

5:48 (BOG) kyiv: Attack in Donbass is “the largest on European soil since WWII”

Ukraine’s Foreign Minister, Dmytro Kuleba, assured that the Russian offensive in the Donbass region, in the east of his country, is “the largest on European soil since World War II.”

The foreign minister’s statements come three months into the war and the east is one of the hardest hit areas.

Kuleba assured through his Twitter account that it is still “too early to conclude that Ukraine already has all the weapons it needs” to defend itself from the Russian attack. For this reason, he urged the allies to “accelerate deliveries of weapons and ammunition, especially MLRS (multiple rocket launch systems), long-range artillery, APC (armoured personnel carriers)”.

Too early to conclude that Ukraine already has all the arms it needs. Russian offensive in the Donbas is a ruthless battle, the largest one on European soil since WWII. I urge partners to speed up deliveries of weapons and ammunition, especially MLRS, long-range artillery, APCs. — Dmytro Kuleba (@DmytroKuleba) May 24, 2022



Besides, the head of Ukrainian diplomacy accused enemy troops of stealing grain from his nation. “Russian thieves steal Ukrainian grain, load it onto ships, go through the Bosphorus and try to sell it abroad. I call on all states to remain vigilant and reject such proposals. Don’t buy the stolen. Do not become accomplices in Russian crimes. Theft has never brought luck to anyone,” he stated.

05:35 (BOG) Russia launches new offensive in Severodonetsk and Lysychansk

Exactly 90 days after Russia began its attempt to invade Ukraine, the Moscow military launched this Tuesday, May 24, an all-out assault to try to surround the Ukrainian forces, in the cities of Severodonetsk, on the east bank of the Siverskiy Donets river. , and Lysychansk, on the west bank.

Both belong to the Lugansk region, eastern Ukraine, where Russia is increasing the intensity of its operations. Russian soldiers advance from three directions to surround them.

“The enemy has focused its efforts on carrying out an offensive to encircle Lysychansk and Sievierodonetsk,” Luhansk governor Serhiy Gaidai said.

Reporting from Kramatorsk in the Donbas region, @gwendebono

says Russian forces are concentrating their efforts in the area. Their main objective is Severodonetsk, where Russian troops destroyed a critical bridge a few days ago. But Ukrainian defenders’ morale remains high ⤵️ pic.twitter.com/6rLZhDSCWw — FRANCE 24 English (@France24_en) May 24, 2022



According to information from British military intelligence, the main objective of the Russian troops is the city of Severodonetsk, where they already destroyed a key bridge a few days ago. However, the morale of the Ukrainian defenders remains high, he notes.

Experts stress that this battle could determine the success or failure of Moscow’s main campaign in the east, since the two cities are among the last remaining territories held by Ukraine in that part of the country.

With Reuters, AP and local media