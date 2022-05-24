Ex-judge says process is “laughable”; for PT members, he caused damage to the State and must reimburse public coffers

Former judge and former minister Sergio Moro (União Brasil) became a defendant in a popular action filed by 5 PT deputies. Congressmen ask for compensation for alleged damages caused to the State by its role in the Lava Jato operation.

Judge Charles Renaud Frazão de Morais, of the 2nd Federal Civil Court of the Judiciary Section of the Federal District, ordered Moro’s summons on Monday (May 23, 2022) for him to present his defense. read the intact of dispatch (17 KB).

In action, the deputies Rui Falcão (SP), Erika Kokay (DF), Natalia Bonavides (RN), José Guimarães (EC) and Paulo Pimenta (RS) claim that Moro harmed the legality, impersonality and administrative morality and practiced illegal acts for deviation from the purpose of his function as a judge. read the intact of the initial petition (1.5 MB).

Congressmen say Moro has benefited from economic and political advantages “spurious”, how “consequence of his reckless conduct and harmful to the national interest”. They ask for the cataloging of acts practiced by the then judge that have the “a form of abuse and excess in decision-making in processes of the so-called Operation ‘Lava Jato’”.

In a note, Sergio Moro said that the action proposed against him by the PT is “laughable” and that the citation in court does not “involves any value judgment on the action”.

“As soon as quoted, I will defend myself. The judge’s decision to cite me does not involve any value judgment on the action. Everyone knows that what harms the economy is corruption and not fighting it. The inversion of values ​​is complete: In 2022, the PT wants, as Geraldo Alckmin said, not only to return to the crime scene, but also to blame those who opposed the PT-era corruption schemes”declared.

Understand

The deputies’ action does not set a value to be reimbursed, and proposes that the amount should be determined in the sentence.

The deputies argue that the law promotes reparation for acts perpetrated by public agents who “subverts institutional normality to its own advantage”. They cite behaviors considered “profoundly alien to the dictates” taxes on judicial activity:

authorization of telephone interception of the defense of ex-president Lula;

Lula’s coercive driving determination;

disclosure of telephone conversations “with the clear aim of convulsing society and institutions”;

They also cite the fact that the former judge accepted an invitation to become the president’s Minister of Justice. Jair Bolsonaro (PL), and of having been hired to work in an international consultancy, after leaving the government.

They also make reference to Moro’s electoral intention, stating that he “he launched himself as a candidate for the Presidency of the Republic based on the fame and political capital acquired by his performance as a magistrate”.

“The time has come for the ex-judge, ex-minister and now pre-candidate Sérgio Moro (hereinafter, Defendant) to repair society for his conduct that threatens public property and administrative morality, which had severe impacts on the country’s economy. and in its democratic and institutional stability”, say the deputies.

The lawsuit claims that the Lava Jato operation was conducted in a “spectacular way” and that, combined with the actions of the ex-judge “caused deep economic losses to the public coffers of the Union, of mixed capital companies, of public companies, also negatively affecting the fiscal interest of the Federal District, Brazilian states and municipalities”.

“The persecutory rage of the magistrate conducting the “Lava Jato” atrophied the production chains of the oil and gas and civil construction sectors, reducing them to a tiny fraction of what had previously subsisted. The infrastructure works – which were once the lever for generating jobs, expanding investments and creating demands – were stopped, causing the harmful social effects of unemployment in the country”.

According to PT, the action was prepared by the lawyers of the Prerogativas group, under the coordination of Marco Aurélio de Carvalho and Fabiano Silva dos Santos. The lawyers also contributed to the drafting of the piece:

Lenio Luiz Streck,

Weida Zancaner Bandeira de Mello,

Caroline Proner,

Pedro Estevam Serrano,

Gisele Guimaraes Citadino,

Juvelino Strozake,

Luciano Rollo Duarte,

Larissa Ramina,

Reinaldo Santos de Almeida,

Maira Caledone Recchia Bayod,

Álvaro Luiz Travassos de Azevedo Gonzaga,

Marco Antonio Riechelmann Junior,

Luiz Henrique Pichini Junior,

Lucas Borotolozzo Clemente,

Matheus Rodrigues Correa da Silva and

Alfredo Ermirio de Araújo Andrade.

On the day of the presentation of the process, Moro published a video in his profile on twitter rebutting the PT’s action. He said the party was responsible for wiping out the economy and jobs.”combining incompetence and corruption”. The former judge also defended Lava Jato, and stated that the operation “prevented Petrobras from going bankrupt”.