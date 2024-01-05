HUrgent Epiphany will not be a public holiday everywhere in 2024 either. January 6th is only a public holiday and therefore non-working in Bavaria, Baden-Württemberg and Saxony-Anhalt.

But what does this mean for employees who work on Saturdays and who, for example, live in Hesse and commute to Bavaria to work at a company that has its headquarters in Berlin?

The specialist portal “Haufe.de“ clarifies the details: which federal state the employee lives in plays no role, nor does the company headquarters. The decisive factor is the actual place of work.

So only those who actually work in Bavaria, Baden-Württemberg or Saxony-Anhalt have the “Epiphany” day off and still get their usual wages.

If employees have changing locations or a job that requires travel, the public holiday laws only apply to those who would be in the relevant federal state to work on the day in question. This is also the case if the employer has several headquarters.

However, the prerequisite is that the holiday actually involves a loss of work. If you hadn't worked that day anyway, for example because the public holiday falls on a Sunday, you are not entitled to continued payment of wages.

This year, Epiphany is particularly suitable for clever holiday planning around a bridge day. But there will be plenty of other opportunities to do this in 2024. Here you will find an overview of which holidays are non-working in which federal states, so that planning can be done without any headaches.