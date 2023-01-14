The wave of robberies and robberies continues unstoppable in the Campo de Cartagena. Despite the efforts of the Civil Guard and the local police of the municipalities of the region, which have significantly increased surveillance and controls, the thieves do not stop their activity.

On this occasion, a group of three hooded men entered around 2:30 p.m. this Saturday in a warehouse that supplies food products of Arab origin to other establishments, located in the polygon of the Pachequera district of Roldán. According to eyewitnesses, the three men, armed with two knives and a pistol, entered the office of the premises where the owner of the business, a Moroccan national, was located, and threatened him.

In a matter of five minutes, they stole about 12,000 euros from the office and fled the place aboard a gray Seat Ibiza that had also been stolen. Sources close to the case explain that the vehicle in which the three hooded men were traveling is the same one that was used last Monday night to carry out a moon landing in a pharmacy in Torre Pacheco and rob the cash register.

All indications point to the fact that it could be the gang of gas stations that since mid-December have committed more than a dozen assaults on businesses in Campo de Cartagena.