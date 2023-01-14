German Chancellor Olaf Scholz made reassuring statements on Saturday about energy supplies this winter.
“We will get through this winter without energy crises, and everyone notices this from inside their homes, as the gas supply has not been affected,” Scholz said, at the official opening of the Lubmin LNG station on the Baltic Sea.
“There is also no economic crisis in Germany,” he added, noting that in addition to the aid program provided to segments of society worth billions, securing energy supplies is one of the reasons why an economic crisis has not emerged as well.
“Gas prices are falling in global markets, and they are also falling here in Europe, including Germany,” the German chancellor said.
He went on to say that his government had already thought about what would happen if Russia stopped supplying it with gas.
Schulz also spoke about a new pace of work in Germany that contributed strongly to the rapid completion of the Lubmin Liquefied Gas Terminal lines at an unprecedented speed.
This is the second terminal, after the liquefied gas terminal in Wilhelmshaven, Lower Saxony, that is now operational.
“We will continue next week in Brunsbutel, where we will also see the arrival of a ship necessary to turn LNG back into natural gas,” Scholz confirmed.
Germany relies, among other things, on LNG to make up for the shortfall in Russian gas supplies, and is rapidly building a special infrastructure for this purpose.
