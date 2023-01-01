As in 1868, the United Kingdom had a trio of prime ministers in 2022. Johnson, Truss and Sunak led the country in another weird year
The last time there were three British prime ministers in the same year was 1868. The Earl of Derby was considered the richest head of government in history until the election of Rishi Sunak. A landowner and mine owner in the north of England, he retired due to illness at the age of 70. He is the longest-serving British politician
