Two goals in four minutes from Weidmann, from a penalty, and Njie set the match against Juve at the start of the second half: Ansah rounds up before Yildiz’s goal, ends 3-1

Overtaking operation successful. Torino Primavera made the derby their own: they beat Juve 3-1 and overtook them in the standings, keeping pace with leaders Lecce. The grenades celebrate at the end of a match that they managed better than their opponents, optimizing the opportunities in their favor and defending their goal well. They direct goals from Weidmann (from a penalty) and Njie immediately afterwards, before Ansah’s final closing: for the Bianconeri the cold shower arrives at the beginning of the second half, from that moment on there is little or nothing to overturn it. Despite the good individuals on the pitch: in fact Nonge, Mbangula, Mancini and Yildiz disappoint. Even if the latter signs the goal of the flag almost with time running out. See also Sarri: "The last 20 meters were missing, but Gala didn't want to play ..."

BULL CROSS — Second post-injury match for Muharemovic, looking for the best condition to return to the second team. Montero focuses on Hasa in the middle (with the consequent exclusion of Doratiotto and Ripani) and up front prefers Anghelé to Mancini, who takes over during the match. Scurto finds Antolini again (refreshing from a long stop) and lines him up immediately, somewhat surprisingly; and makes Savva and Dell’Aquila responsible by deploying both from the first minute. In Vinovo (where Allegri’s deputy Landucci is also present) a very strong wind blows, so much so that Weidmann’s shot from the edge hits the crossbar at the start. The bianconeri responded with Turco, but the Juventus centre-forward’s restart ended with a one-on-one mistake with the goalkeeper.

WIND FACTOR — Turco’s game lasted only a quarter of an hour: the attacker was brought down on another attempt on the counterattack and was forced to leave the field for Mancini. The wind is a factor to live with throughout the match, paying above all for the construction of the game on both sides. Then Njie tries in the half hour on the developments of a corner kick: clean header, but ball out. On the other hand, Juve, still restarting, made a mistake with Mancini who didn’t optimize a good ride from Nonge. Who then messed up at the start of the second half with Daffara conceding a very occasional Dell’Aquila (high ball). See also Juventus-Spezia, Vlahovic opens and Milik closes. Courage is not enough for eagles

THE NETWORKS — The match changes immediately after, with Torino scoring twice in the space of four minutes. Dell’Aquila made up for it by earning a penalty in the 48th minute: his cross – headed by Dellavalle – was intercepted with the hand by Moruzzi (arm detached) and there was no doubt for the referee. From eleven meters Weidmann made no mistake, but Scurto’s team weren’t satisfied and doubled their lead in the 52nd minute with Njie, still left too free to act inside the Juventus penalty area on another corner kick. Montero tries to insert fresh forces from the bench, but the Bianconeri never give the feeling of being able to reopen it. While Toro defended in order, they closed the score in the 82nd minute with Ansah, able to counter a short clearance by Daffara on a free kick by Weidmann. At the end Yildiz puts his signature with a nice shot from outside, but it’s too late. Celebrate Taurus, with merit. See also Theft in Zaniolo's mother's bar: the thief arrested

March 10, 2023 (change March 10, 2023 | 20:32)

