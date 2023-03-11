Ice hockey | Tappara secured the second consecutive Liiga regular season win

Ilves completed the double victory of the people of Tampere, the likes of which was seen the last time 63 years ago.

To Tampere Tappara secured the second consecutive hockey league regular season win.

Tappara was the first team to complete 60 matches and, as the second, escaped to the unreachable of local rival Ilves before Saturday’s round, which concludes the regular season.

Ilves, who lost Friday’s local game with 3–5 goals, sealed a full season for the Tampere team by securing second place despite their loss.

The last time Tampere clubs took both top spots was 63 years ago at the end of the 1959–60 Championship season.

Lynx the dream of winning the regular season would have stayed alive with at least a point, but the dreams started to crumble at the very beginning.

Jonathan Davidson put the hosts in the lead already in the fourth minute, and Ilves never even got close at any point.

With its victory, Tappara also managed to hit a special statistical fact, as it had won only one of the previous 11 local matches it hosted, and that only after the winning shootout.

At the same time, it recorded its ninth regular season win in the SM league, which started in 1975. TPS has collected the most regular season wins (13) before Oulu Kärppi (10).

League, penultimate round of the regular season:

HIFK–TPS 0–2 (0–1, 0–0, 0–1)

HPK–JYP 4–2 (0–1, 1–0, 3–1)

KooKoo–SaiPa and. 4–3 (1–1, 0–1, 2–1, 1–0)

Pelicans–KalPa 6–2 (0–0, 4–0, 2–2)

Sport–Aces 3–0 (0–0, 2–0, 1–0)

Tappara–Ilves 5–3 (1–0, 2–1, 2–2)