The cheese temples have revalued their offer, becoming a point of purchase and experience. A corner where every good tourist discovers in one bite the benefits of a certain territory. Of course, before tasting the dairy product you have to appreciate its olfactory note, its texture, tone and, finally, its flavor.

A sensory journey that is sometimes enhanced with a selection of wines according to the variety of the wedge. Although places at the tastings are flying, you can take advantage of World Cheese Day, scheduled for this Wednesday, March 27, to find one of the many workshops offered in the Region of Murcia.

Murcia The Milkmaid of Bordeaux

Cheese board from La Lechera de Bordeaux.



This enclave, currently located in the Plano de San Francisco, has been betting on signature, artisan and raw milk cheeses for more than 12 years. His teachers organize a series of tastings with themes adapted to each palate: French, regional, pairing with wine or beer… As they express on their website, “when you understand it, it tastes better.”

Cartagena The Painter's Aperitif

A selection of cheeses made by El Aperitivo del Pintor.



Bring the effort and dedication of small producers closer, enjoying the most artisanal flavor. This is how the philosophy of this place could be defined, which brings together in the same space a select wine and cheese collection and a tasting room. Their tastings offer a tour of the highlights of local, national and international production, always accompanied by a bottle from the same territory.

La Zarcillera cheese board.



There is no more immersive experience than trying a wedge at a cheese factory that has been awarded a gold and bronze medal at the World Cheese Awards. An enclave surrounded by green pastures where, before sitting at the table, a guided tour is taken to learn all the secrets of its production up close.

Its doors open to the public on Saturdays, Sundays and holidays at 12:00 p.m. Cheese lovers must choose one of the multiple 'tour' modalities: without tasting at the end, with four cheeses, the same but with a pairing of two wines and the premium one. In the case of children, the table is complemented with organic juice.