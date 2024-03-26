Home page politics

From: Franziska Schwarz

Sahra Wagenknecht calls for a Chancellery summit on the crime of foreigners. © Frederic Kern/Imago

Sahra Wagenknecht was a member of the Left for decades. Now she is taking a completely different course on some topics.

Berlin – Bavaria and North Rhine-Westphalia had recently spoken of an increased proportion of foreign perpetrators in general crime. Federal Interior Minister Nancy Faeser (SPD) reacted with concern. Sahra Wagenknecht is now calling for a summit in the Chancellery on crimes committed by foreigners in Germany.

Wagenknecht calls for crime summit in the Chancellery – don’t make problems “taboo”

“The new figures should prompt the Interior Minister to immediately bring her ministerial colleagues from the federal states to the table,” said the chairwoman of the Alliance Sahra Wagenknecht (BSW) the news agency dpa. If crime statistics show that crimes are committed “disproportionately” by “people from certain immigration backgrounds,” the Interior Minister should not make this problem “taboo,” said Wagenknecht.

The police need better equipment, added Wagenknecht. “In addition, the social degradation of police officers promotes a climate in which criminals actually laugh at our constitutional state.” Wagenknecht left the party in October The left resigned and founded the BSW. When it comes to migration and internal security, it represents similar demands as the CDU/CSU and to some extent also the AfD.

More crimes in Bavaria: Hermann (CSU) sees immigration as the cause

The number of crimes in Bavaria increased in 2023. Bavaria's Interior Minister Joachim Herrmann (CSU) had this last week Police crime statistics in Munich presented. He saw immigration as the main reason for the increased number of crimes in the Free State.

According to the Interior Ministry, of the 266,390 suspects registered in 2023, 39.6 percent were non-Germans. In the previous year their share was 36.5 percent. Offenses under immigration law (such as illegal entry or illegal stay) are not included in the overall figures.

Expert sees crucial difference between BSW and AfD

The party researcher Dr. Benjamin Höhne, for example, admitted that the BSW was similar to the AfD when it came to social policy. But he saw a core difference between BSW and AfD: “Social justice is not a matter close to the heart of the AfD, even if it sometimes claims to be so, especially before elections. “From its origins, the AfD stands for a national-liberal economic policy,” said Höhne in an interview FR.de from IPPEN.MEDIA. Wagenknecht recently demanded that all cash benefits be withdrawn from rejected asylum seekers without protection status.

Before the eastern elections in the fall, according to some surveys, Wagenknecht's alliance is partly swallowing up the traffic light coalition. Thuringia's Prime Minister Bodo Ramelow (Left) has spoken out in favor of the possibility of a coalition with the BSW and the CDU due to the expected difficult majority situation after the election on Monday (March 25th). According to surveys, this combination would have a majority of just over 50 percent, Ramelow told the online service Table.Briefings from Monday.

Ramelow went on to say that he had set himself two goals for the state election: “To keep the AfD below thirty percent and to get the Left in first place.” The poll numbers for the AfD would worry him.

With regard to the Thuringian AfD regional association and its chairman, he added: “My concern is Björn Höcke. My concern is fascism. A party is running that doesn’t want a majority in the state parliament.” The Office for the Protection of the Constitution classifies the Thuringian AfD as “certainly right-wing extremist”. (frs with AFP and dpa)