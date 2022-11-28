Three Dutch TV programs won the prestigious European TV award the Golden Rose on Monday. NTR web series There are limitations, which follows five young people who have been sexually abused, won in the multiplatform series category. RTL series The Traitors, in which eighteen Dutch celebrities compete for a pot of silver in a Limburg castle, was chosen as the best reality series. VPRO series Essentials was voted the best European youth program of the year.

In the series Essentials children get a haircut at hairdresser Marko. In the hairdresser’s chair, they tell us how they live, what their (head) concerns are and what makes them very happy. Editor-in-chief of the program, Juliëtte van Paridon, called the stories that the children share at the hairdresser “a mirror of society”. In the category of the best European youth program were also The core (NTR) and Hello, I have cancer (EO) nominated.

The Rose d’Or awards, as the prizes are officially called, have been awarded since 1961. At the time, The European Broadcasting Union (EBU) organized the event in Montreux, Switzerland. This year the award ceremony took place in London. This year’s shortlist was compiled from 750 entries by 150 media professionals from the international television world.