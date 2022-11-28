Iran’s Revolutionary Guard threatened to arrest and torture family members of the country’s national team players if they did not “behave” during the World Cup in Qatar.

A source involved in World Cup security revealed to CNN that the athletes were summoned to a meeting with members of the Guard (considered a terrorist organization by the United States) after they refused to sing the country’s national anthem in their debut at the tournament, against the England, last Monday (21).

Threats would have been made at that meeting – reprisals against the families would happen if the players refused to sing the anthem in the following matches or if they made any political act against the Iranian government.

The refusal to sing the anthem before the clash with the British was understood as support for the wave of demonstrations that have taken place in Iran since the death of Mahsa Amini, a 22-year-old girl from the Kurdish city of Saqez who died on September 16 in Tehran. after being arrested and assaulted by police for “inappropriate use” of the hijab, the Islamic headscarf.

Before the second match of the Iranian team in the World Cup in Qatar, against Wales, last Friday (25), the athletes sang the national anthem.

The source heard by CNN added that dozens of Revolutionary Guards officers are in Qatar monitoring Iranian players, who cannot socialize with athletes from other teams or other foreigners.

The coach of the Iranian national team, the Portuguese Carlos Queiroz, would have met separately with Guard officials after the threats to the players, but the source was unable to inform the content of the conversation.

“In the last game, against Wales, the regime sent hundreds of actors posing as fans to create a false sense of support. For the next game, against the United States [nesta terça-feira, 29]the regime plans to increase the number of these actors to thousands,” the source said.

Last week, the United Nations Human Rights Council decided to create a mission to investigate the Iranian government’s repression of the protests that began two months ago.

According to the NGO Iran Human Rights, based in Norway, more than 400 people have already been killed by Iranian security forces in these demonstrations. The regime has also opened cases against protesters, and at least six have already been sentenced to death.