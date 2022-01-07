Summer is the time of the harvest in the countries of the Southern Cone. As in Brazil, producers in Argentina, Chile and Uruguay are open to wine tourists who, in addition to wines, are looking for unparalleled scenarios. That’s how it is at Bodega Trivento, in Maipú, Mendoza, at Chile’s Don Melchor and at Viña Eden, in Punta del Este, with a rock-encrusted basement and a seat that resembles a sculpture. All offer guided tours and tastings. There is a pairing of wine with chocolate ($200 per person, at www.trivento.com), a walk through the gardens of the “Casona” that belonged to the founder of Concha Y Toro, followed by three glasses ($180, www.donmelchor. com), and even a full three-course menu with four glasses of wine and a bottle to go, starting at $193 (per person) at www.vinaeden.com.

DON MELCHOR

Pirque, Chile (Credit: Disclosure)

EDEN Vineyard

Punta del Este, Uruguay (Credit:Disclosure)

