DARIO MINOR Correspondent. Rome Sunday, December 11, 2022, 21:49



A meeting of a community of owners held this Sunday in a bar on the outskirts of Rome left three people dead and four injured, one of them very serious, due to shots fired by a 57-year-old man named Claudio Campiti, who He was arrested. The neighbor burst into the room where the meeting had just begun and, after blocking the doors to try to prevent the around 30 people gathered from escaping, he began shooting while yelling: “I’m going to kill you all!”

Although he had three full magazines, Campiti was unable to complete his objective because his pistol jammed, a circumstance that some of the neighbors took advantage of to pounce on him and neutralize him. The man had already had problems in the past with the other members of the community of owners, whom he accused of behaving like “a mafia.”

The three fatalities in Campiti are women, one of whom, named Nicoletta Golisano, was a personal friend of the Prime Minister, Giorgia Meloni, who remembered her in a message posted on social networks in which she regretted how “unfair” it is die like this Golisano was part of the board of directors of the community of owners whose meeting ended in tragedy. The other two deceased, Sabina Sperandio and Elisabetta Silenzi, also held management positions in this consortium that manages a development of second homes in the Lake Turano area, in the province of Rieti and where Campiti usually lived. The man’s mental state had apparently deteriorated after the death of his son ten years ago.

The attacker, who had published threatening messages on social networks towards the rest of the neighbors, did not have a weapons license. He had requested it, but the Carabinieri of the town where he lived denied it because they knew of his problems with the other owners. To carry out the killing of him, Campiti would have stolen a pistol at a shooting range in Rome that is now under judicial confiscation to clarify how the robbery could have occurred.