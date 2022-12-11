Military correspondent Simonov told the details of the death of the crew of the Su-24 aviation PMC “Wagner”

War correspondent, specialist in the military-political activity of NATO and Western countries Alexander Simonov told the details of the death of the crew of the Su-24 aviation PMC “Wagner” in his Telegram– channel “Brussels connection”.

The plane was shot down on December 2 near the village of Kleshcheevka, when the situation on the ground began to change dramatically during the performance of a combat mission. As it became known to Simonov, the enemy forces were going to make an armored breakthrough, because of which there was a risk to the positions of the Wagner. Then the crew commander Alexander Antonov redirected the plane to the enemy armored column.