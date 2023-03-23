Eye drops from pharmaceutical companies EzriCare and Delsam Pharma were withdrawn from the market in early February; however, the authorities continue to find more cases of infections and outbreaks caused by these drugs.

So far, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) have recorded three deaths, 68 infections and eight cases of blindness because of the bacteria present in these products.

In addition, four people had to undergo surgery to remove their eyeballs.

A few eye drops in India by Global Pharma Healthcare have caused infections in at least 16 US states.

The drug, which has been withdrawn from the market, acts as a lubricant to treat irritation and dry eyes. However, patients who have used the EzriCare brand product have had infections.

The company has declared that it is not aware of evidence that proves that the drug is the one that is contaminated with the bacteria; however, It has stopped its distribution while the facts are clarified.

The bacteria known as Pseudomonas aeruginosa it is known to cause outbreaks in hospitals and can be spread through physical contact or with contaminated material.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention warn that this bacterium can pass into the nasal cavity and from there to the lungs and cause blood infections of the affected patient.

These cases are alarming for the health authorities because the bacterium is resistant to antibiotic drugs standard, making it more difficult to treat with pills.

Among the affected states are California, New York, Texas and Pennsylvania. So far all patients affected by the same symptoms of the bacteria have reported using EzriCare eye drops.

