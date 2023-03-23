The Mexican team will seek to become the leader of his group in League A of the 2022-23 Concacaf Nations League, this Thursday when the fifth day is played, when Mexico visits Suriname, in the match that will mark the debut of the Argentine Diego Cocca in front of Tri.

Group A is led by Jamaica with five points, followed by Mexico with four and Suriname with one.

The Argentinian Diego Cocca He will debut as coach of the Mexican National Team against Suriname in Paramaribo, at the beginning of a process with several young people called up after the departure of his compatriot Gerardo Martino, who did not make it past the group stage in the Qatar 2022 World Cup.

Diego Cocca directing a training session for the Mexican National Team/@miseleccionmx

For cocca, this game represents the opportunity to start a general change in the Mexican team. “There are several young people that we called who were not in the World Cup process and we have to see them. I want to see his personality. In their clubs it is one thing, but this is the national team and I want them to rise to a higher level,” said Cocca.

The former coach of Atlas was chosen as selector, with the task that the ‘tri’ be a protagonist in the next World Cup. The failure in Qatar broke a streak of seven world cups for the Mexicans, advancing to the second round, for which the managers promised a series of changes to overcome the crisis, including the appointment of coccawho achieved his greatest successes with a defensive style that made Atlas a two-time champion.

We recommend you read

The duel against Suriname is the penultimate of the Mexican team in the group stage of the Concacaf Nations League, the last one will be this Sunday when they receive Jamaica at the Azteca Stadium. Mexico is in second place in Group A of the League of Nations with four points, one less than the leader Jamaica.

Suriname, led by Aaron Winter, will try to achieve their first win against Mexico. In two previous games, El Tri won 8-1 in 1977 and 3-0 in 2022.