The flames were detected at four in the morning in the portal and the column of smoke ended up spreading throughout the block, which became a death trap. Three children and a woman – apparently their mother – have died and eight other people have been injured, some seriously, including several minors, in a fire in the center of Vigo.

The event, which is now being investigated by the National Police, occurred on Alfonso The building where the fire started is squatted by several families and it was not the first time that fire outbreaks occurred.

The flames spread when the occupants of the building were sleeping. Also the neighbors in the area. The spread of smoke throughout the interior of the block led to scenes of panic and a hasty evacuation of the residents in the building. About twenty of them managed to escape, including, apparently, the father of the victims and another of his children.

Instead, the woman was trapped in the fire and smoke. With her were three minors who were with her and who, according to the first investigations, were her children, although they have not yet been fully identified due to the state in which her bodies are found.



Two of the neighbors who had to leave their house due to the fire.



The police investigation is at a very early stage. Sources close to the case stressed that it is premature to speak of an arson since the visual inspection to determine the origin and circumstances under which the event took place has not yet been completed.

However, residents of the area assured journalists that someone intentionally set fire to the entrance to the building and even pointed out – without providing any other information about his identity – a squatter who had previously been expelled from the squatted block, a fact that is still It has not been confirmed by the police.

The second variable that the investigation will have to clarify is why a building was inhabited in these conditions despite constant neighborhood complaints – calls to the police about fights or drug dealing were common – and reports from Firefighters that warned of its existence. poor condition and its danger.

The fire occurs only 10 days after the tragedy of Las Alatayas, in Murcia, where 13 people lost their lives in a devastating fire that affected two nightclubs and whose origin is still under police investigation.