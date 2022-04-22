Culiacán, Sinaloa.- Stop exerting pressure through threats to cast a vote against the electricity reformeven violence and defamation after its rejection has been experienced against the federal deputies of the different parliamentary groups in opposition to Morena during the last three weeks, said Paloma Sánchez, federal deputy of the Institutional Revolutionary Party (PRI).

He explained that the series of violent acts that are being experienced against the legislators who decided to reject the approval of the electricity reform, is a case of concern, especially because of the vulnerability to these actions having a scale.

“We made the decision that we were going against it and that’s how it was, from that moment, really three weeks that have been really not difficult, but also to get all the character and also the strength, because, I received threats of all kinds, threats against my family, violence in general that I cannot count the rude comments, calls all the time, pressure on my team, everything,” reiterated the federal deputy.

He explained that one of the reasons why it was decided in conjunction with the Go for Mexico coalition, made up of the Institutional Revolutionary Party (PRI), Party of the Democratic Revolution (PRD) and National Action Party (PAN), was the repeated request of the citizens, who by different means directly asked not to follow up on the reform, in addition to the executive’s request that no changes be made to the initiative initially presented, a decision to which the Citizen Movement Party (MC) joined .

“It is truly sad, especially with those of the PRI, because uta, we were the ones who did not give them the votes, it turns out that it is a war against us, I mean, there are Morena meetings where they say, now yes, all the initiatives that pass goes through Mexico, we are going to say no,” said the federal legislator.

Regarding the voting and approval of the mining law, which was also voted on Sunday and approved by a majority, the legislator justified the abstention of the opposition legislators to the majority caucus in the Congress of the Union due to the lack of process, this as he assured, it was not discussed or approved in committee.