High speed, alcohol abuse, easy driving licenses, bad roads, distraction: there are many possible causes of road accidents which unfortunately continue to claim victims in Italy. Although it is not easy to reduce the accidents, however, we must insist with all the opportunities available, both as a result of the legislative debate and through greater awareness on the part of motorists. A recent news that can give a shred of hope is the green light to National Road Safety Plan.

The initiative was triggered by the Interministerial Committee for Economic Planning and Sustainable Development (also known as CIPESS). The Plan’s goal is to reduce fatalities and serious injuries from accidents by 50% by 2030, possibly sooner. On the other hand, CIPESS approved, on the sidelines, important projects concerning the rapid coastal transport Rimini-Fiera Cattolica, the second lot of the integrated mobility project in Bologna (Pimbo), and the Lingotto-Bengasi section of line 1 of the automatic light railway of Turin. This was reported in a note by the Ministry of Sustainable Infrastructures and Mobility.

What does the Plan consist of? Among the actions indicated to limit or cancel the risk factors for accidents, theincrease in areas with a speed limit of 30 km / h in urban centers and updating of design criteria of the streets. There is talk of scheduled maintenance, of the use of advanced instrumental monitoring systems in line with the National Recovery and Resilience Plan, of the improvement of the street lighting especially near crossings. There will also be the creation of cycle paths to facilitate travel by means of soft mobility, diversifying traffic. The plan also includes the promotion of safety equipment and the application of new technologies to make vehicles safer among its objectives, reports Anas.

The Plan will now have to follow five specific implementation programs, which will be agreed with the central and local authorities in order to allocate the resources. There will also be a monitoring system, which we hope will work: an excellent plan, in fact it will have to be confirmed by the accuracy and speed of execution.