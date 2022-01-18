Under guard for a week due to the No vax threats. The immunologist Antonella Viola, director of the Citta della Speranza Pediatric Research Institute of Padua and university professor of General Pathology, tells in an interview with Corriere della Sera the first seven days from escorted after the threatening letter with attached bullet for having spent in favor of vaccinations for the little ones. Since that day, in fact, two carabinieri follow her everywhere while a police car controls the house.

“I will never go on television to say that children should not be vaccinated because it would put their lives at risk and for me it is unacceptable.. Threats will certainly not make me change my mind “, says Viola, who explains how” always being accompanied would impact on anyone’s life. On mine that I was very used to being alone, taking long walks on the embankment, or doing sports, shopping, going to work alone. “The first day with the escort for Viola, she comes back from vacation:” I got off the plane and with my family we separated there, they did the normal route, I got into the car with the carabinieri. It was a bad time, despite their kindness. One of the first days I asked: tell me your times and I’ll adapt. And they: but teacher it is you who must tell us yours! But I don’t feel like keeping them busy living the life they used to “.

But is the immunologist afraid? “No. It’s just that I scruple to sacrifice their time (of the escort, ed). Under normal conditions my Saturday would have been a walk downtown in the afternoon, maybe an aperitif and then somewhere for dinner. I really feel like making them spend a day like this too. Hoping that all this will last a short time … If it should be a long-term condition, I will review the reasoning “.

“They told me it would last three months at the end of which they will reevaluate everything. I hope it stops there, honestly“, continues the professor who, when asked about the subject of physical aggression from one to 10, replies:” From one to ten, I say one. I don’t feel any anxiety on me. But I can’t deny that I’ve changed my attitude a bit by being attentive to theirs, “meaning” I can’t help but notice the way they look at anyone who comes close to me as a possible threat. And I am impressed to do the same reasoning by conditioned reflex. It is one of the reasons why I give up taking the walks to Padua, where moreover everyone knows me. Perhaps this is the worst thing. It is certainly strange to me. “

Do you ever think: who made me do it to expose myself? “I would say no. I have my job, I can stop talking through the media even today but I think it is important to do so, tell science and its methodology to as many people as possible. Because the acceptance and understanding of scientific principles is important “.

“It is true – he continues – that there are no-vaxes but they are not to be confused with violent ones. The other day, to say, a lady no-vax wrote to me to tell me, in a very polite tone, that she is sorry for my limitations but that she too feels limited in her freedom and that she is afraid because scientists are human. and they can make mistakes ». The answer to the Corsera? “I wrote to you that what little freedom you have depends on the fact that so many other people have been vaccinated, because if everyone had done like you today we would be in a civil war. And I told her to trust us, as she trusts the driver. the train he takes or the engineer who built his house “, he concludes.