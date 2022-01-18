Tonga | Satellite imagery before and after shows the scale of the devastation in Tonga

The waves of the tsunami that followed the volcanic eruption struck nearby islands at a height of ten meters.

Tongan Preliminary data on the devastation suffered by the archipelago state have only been received on Tuesday, news agencies say.

The information is based on calls made over intermittent satellite telephone connections and footage taken during reconnaissance flights, as well as satellite images.

A huge volcanic eruption occurred in the Ha’appa archipelago on Saturday. Satellite images show that Hunga Tonga-Hunga Ha’apai Island disappeared with the eruption.

Tongan a total of 170 islands have more than one hundred thousand inhabitants, but much of the islands are uninhabited.

There are also inhabited islands in the immediate vicinity of the volcanic eruption and tsunami, the situation of which is unknown.

Atatan and the islands of Mango are located 50 and 70 km from the volcano. According to the Tongan Navy, the tsunami waves were as high as ten meters.

“It is very alarming to note that a wave could have swept through Atata,” said the councilor. Curtis Tu’ihalangingie news agency Reuters. Atata has about 100 inhabitants.

Satellite images of the western part of the Hunga Tonga-Hunga Ha’apai volcano show what has happened. The first photo was taken on April 10, 2021. The volcanic island shows vegetation. The second photo was taken on January 6, 2021, when the eruption had already started quieter. The third picture is from Tuesday, three days after the massive eruption.

A pair of pictures show a change in the port area of ​​Nuku’alofa, the capital of Tonga. The first picture was taken on December 29, the second picture is from Tuesday. Nuku’alofa is located on the main island of Tonga, Tongatapu, which is about 60 km from the erupted volcano.

Satellite imagery of Nuku’alofa, the capital of Tonga. The city is covered in a rich layer of ash. The first picture was taken on December 29, the second picture is from Tuesday.