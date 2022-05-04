TThousands of women and men demonstrated in New York on Tuesday evening against plans by the US Supreme Court to overturn abortion rights. “This is not the time to be silent,” New York State Attorney General Democrat Letitia James told a crowd in Manhattan. Defending the right to abortion is “one of the greatest battles to be waged.”

“We’re not going back to the days when we used hangers,” James said, referring to improvised, lethal abortion methods. The right to control one’s own body is a “fundamental right”. In the crowd, many young women held up signs with slogans such as “My body, my choice”, “Stop the war on women” and “I will have fewer rights than my mother”.

On Monday, the news site Politico published a draft ruling that the US Supreme Court intends to overturn the right to abortion enshrined in a landmark 1973 ruling. While the Republicans are celebrating, the Democrats around US President Joe Biden have called for resistance.

decision in June

If the Supreme Court, on which the conservative camp has had a majority of six of the nine constitutional judges since President Donald Trump was in office, actually overturns the landmark ruling, states could ban abortions or massively restrict access. Around half of the 50 states are planning such an approach. A Supreme Court decision is expected in June.