Guasave, Sinaloa.- The director of ecology assured that continue to work on the issue of contamination visual, where there is a 50 percent decrease in the withdrawal of this type of advertisement in the city.

Zulma Karina Gámez Cervantes mentioned that banners were relocated, because a single advertising company was in charge of most of the advertising posters in the municipality, for which many have been removed and others have been relocated, making sure that no obstruct signs, pedestrian crossings or medians.

obsolete

The official clarified that a lot of obsolete advertising was also withdrawn.

“Many times temporary events arrive and a lot of advertising is placed, which they do not withdraw over time, and that is why that withdrawal was made “, he pointed.

He commented that when the reduction of this type of contamination began, there were several difficulties with the companies in charge, especially with the company with the large banners, since they had spent a lot of time placing advertising in unauthorized spaces and had never received a call for attention, that’s why they showed more resistance.

He expressed that they are very aware that they adhere to the regulations and work according to it.

He added that in matters of fines for advertising that is outside the range of the regulation, they could be applied, but it has not been carried out because first they have been talking with those in charge, who have complied with the orders given to them.

“In the event that they did not comply with the orders, they would be fined and the advertising withdrawn, but we have not come to that because we have spoken with them and they have responded to the request.”, assured the director of Ecology.

He stressed that the advertising signs that have been removed and taken to the dependency office are the ones that were not well located, so they proceeded in that way and spoke with those in charge to tell them where they can be placed. .

Dimension

Read more: Corn would leave spills of about 7 million pesos in the municipality of Guasave

Gámez Cervantes said that soon they will see, together with Public Works, the questions of the dimensions of advertising, since there are some that are quite large and what they have done so far with them is to relocate them, but they want to report on the dimensions to those in charge of the promotion so that they are the appropriate ones, and if a difficulty arises in that sense, it will be withdrawn and a fine will be applied, which will depend on the size of the advertising and the affectation it is causing.