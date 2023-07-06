A document issued by the Supreme Judicial Council in Iraq showed an order addressed to the Ministry of Interior, specifically to the Arab and International Police Directorate, regarding the burning of the Qur’an.

The arrest warrant dealt with the accused, Silwan Sabah, Matti Momika.

The memorandum states that the accused will be prosecuted outside Iraq for the charge attributed to him in accordance with Iraqi law.

The memorandum called on the authorities to notify the Iraqi judiciary in the event of the arrest of the accused in order to initiate procedures against him.

Silwan, a 37-year-old Iraqi refugee, sparked widespread anger in the Islamic world and condemnations around the world after he burned a copy of the Holy Quran in Sweden in late June.

Swedish police later charged the man with incitement against an ethnic or national group.