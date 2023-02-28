Thousands of people demonstrate in defense of the National Electoral Institute (INE) and against the electoral reform promoted by the president, Andrés Manuel López Obrador, in Mexico. / REUTERS

Mexico has experienced one of the most massive marches of the last decade. More than 100,000 people gathered on Sunday in the capital, Mexico City, against the recent electoral reform promoted by the Government. The law approved last week, which has already been challenged and is awaiting a ruling from the Supreme Court of Justi