President López Obrador has approved the reduction of power and autonomy of the body that is in charge of regulating voting for the 2024 elections
Mexico has experienced one of the most massive marches of the last decade. More than 100,000 people gathered on Sunday in the capital, Mexico City, against the recent electoral reform promoted by the Government. The law approved last week, which has already been challenged and is awaiting a ruling from the Supreme Court of Justi
#Thousands #protesters #reject #electoral #reform #Mexico
Leave a Reply