The magnitude of the catastrophe has impacted us and the first impulse is to help, to do everything possible and to do it fast. It is a positive and necessary reaction. We cannot remain indifferent to human suffering. It is a catastrophe. It’s an emergency. We must mobilize. Now, not everything goes. The emergency does not justify recklessness.

After the first impulse, it is important, before acting, to inform ourselves well on how to do it, to act better, so that our help is more efficient and effective. It is about channeling enthusiasm through training, coordination and protection as a way to minimize future errors. Faced with the catastrophe, thousands of people are looking for a way to support. From the Emergency Committee of the Collegiate Medical Organization, Composed of the cooperation managers of each school, we want to highlight the importance of channeling assistance effectively.

A first piece of advice is not to encourage or participate in collections of goods. In-kind donations involve logistics and shipping costs, which make it more difficult than helpful. When you have to send aid to distant places, the most effective thing is to donate money, recommendable to organizations that are already in the countries —in Turkey and Syria, in the case of the earthquake on February 6—, and are experts in emergencies.

It is also important to channel interested and available health personnel to go to the field through the register of cooperators of the Collegiate Medical Organization Cooperation Foundation. From this platform, the doctors make themselves available to the NGOs that request their profiles, which reinforces the activity of the professionals in the field and greatly facilitates logistics.

How to act in a health emergency

what not to do To do donate goods Donate money go free Find out before acting and don’t be in a hurry Act immediately and without thinking The most critical situations continue even after journalists and the media abandon the news. Remember: tomorrow your help can also be useful Sharing images without criteria. Avoid forwarding false messages or advocating violent or outrageous acts Avoid forwarding false messages or advocating violent or outrageous acts Anything goes Stop assuming that because it is an emergency everything works. Dignity is as important as life itself. Goodwill is not always enough. If you are going to help, make sure it is with something useful

The desire to intervene on the ground in the face of a humanitarian emergency often goes hand in hand with great ignorance. Both the context and the true needs of the population. Too often, it is underestimated to question both the relevance of the help that one wishes to offer to the local population and the potential risks of negligence, illness and aggression. There is also still a certain stigmatization and silence regarding the mental health of our doctors and its impact on actions in the field. For all these reasons, it is essential to prepare yourself thoroughly once the decision has been well meditated and we have managed to shed our lack of humility.

It is important to dignify the figure of the volunteer doctor, but it should not be mythologized or beatified. We are not heroes, we are medical professionals who require professionalization to effectively carry out our mission in impoverished countries. Different organizations work to guarantee these levels of professionalism through training and essential security guarantees for our doctors. It is also essential to be available to the doctor to resolve doubts, dispel false expectations, and pave the way for future aid workers and volunteers.

It is vitally important to previously identify certain vulnerabilities and shortcomings that can boycott enthusiasm and turn it into a threat rather than an opportunity.

Health promotion can be helped in many ways, even without leaving Spain. However, cooperating goes much further. It involves adding, integrating the local population, transforming and causing changes that last over time and that not only provide short-term solutions.

Know the context

There are thousands of health professionals in Spain who have historically participated, and in various ways, in ensuring that the vulnerable population of impoverished countries has access to basic health care services. Many encourage the health promoters of these communities to be able to practice their profession with dignity, resources and the highest possible rate of efficiency. Luckily, it is common among our professionals to feel that “call” to go to the field, however, it is vitally important to previously identify certain vulnerabilities and shortcomings that can boycott enthusiasm and turn it into a threat rather than an opportunity.

First of all, to go to the field and carry out any health work effectively, it is essential to know the context to which one is going, from absolute humility. Not because you have finished your degree is you prepared for an experience where everything you have lived is extreme and unpredictable. Making decisions in contexts of armed conflict, humanitarian crises or catastrophes is extremely delicate. That is why professionalism and humanity must be balanced with great rigor. It is essential to complement the specific knowledge that each professional has in their field with key tools to add to the population and make them participate. It is not easy to be useful, and not futile, in making decisions and having the necessary clarity in emotionally extreme situations. It is essential to guarantee the effectiveness of our action, because on the ground we will learn and help, but never destabilize. In short, it is about channeling solidarity and channeling enthusiasm through training, coordination and protection as a way of minimizing future mistakes and avoiding repeating those of the past.

sonia sharp She is the director of the Foundation for International Cooperation of the Collegiate Medical Organization (FCOMCI). inaki joy is a pediatrician, specializing in international health and cooperation, and coordinator of child health programs in the rural region of Gambo, Oromia, Ethiopia.

