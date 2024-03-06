Thousands of people expressed opposition to the president of Colombia, Gustavo Petro, and his policies this Wednesday (6), taking to the streets of the country's main cities in marches that also turned into acts of support for Israel.

According to the police, 52 thousand people participated in the day of protests called “to save” Colombia, which passed peacefully and without riots. Protesters chanted “Out, Petro” and “I don’t want a dictatorship like Cuba”.

The results of the last survey, in February, on the president's popularity showed a disapproval rating of 58%, although his approval has increased in recent months.

“Petro’s government does not represent us as Colombians”, justified one of the protesters at this march, in which political figures such as senator Miguel Uribe, from the Uribista Centro Demático also participated.

“The reasons why we don’t agree with Gustavo Petro’s government cannot be put into one hand”, commented congressman Miguel Polo Polo to Agência EFE.

Polo highlighted the president's appointments as the main reason, such as “that of Mr. Gustavo Bolívar”, who was appointed “director of Social Prosperity [órgão estatal de combate à pobreza] and does not have the professional profile or military experience.”

Support for Israel

Colombia's tricolor flag was displayed alongside the Star of David as tens of thousands of people in Bogotá walked from the National Park to gather in Bolívar Square, against Petro's policies.

“Petro has overcome his internal problems and is intervening in problems that do not concern him,” said one protester, who said he supported Israel while holding a blue and white flag “with great pride” in both hands.

In recent statements, Petro called Israel's offensive in Gaza against the terrorist group Hamas “genocide”.

The marches were an initiative led by both citizens and activists from the right-wing Democratic Center, which brought together different voices critical of the national government on the streets.