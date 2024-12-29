Thousands of people demand for the third time in Valencia the resignation of Carlos Mazón for the management of DANA

When just a few minutes passed 6 p.m., thousands of people began to march from the Plaza de San Agustín in València in the third demonstration – after those that took place on November 9 and 30 – to demand the resignation of the president of the Generalitat, Carlos Mazón, for the management of DANA. To date, there are 223 confirmed deaths due to the floods that devastated part of the province of Valencia on November 29 (the figure reaches 231 in all of Spain). Meanwhile, as confirmed this Sunday by the Government delegate in the Valencian Community, Pilar Bernabé, three people remain missing.

Farmers, also seriously affected by the storm, were the protagonists of this Sunday’s call. In addition, some of the tractors that helped initially have paraded alongside the protesters through the streets of Valencia. During the march, the number of deaths recorded by municipality was recalled. Furthermore, the chants of ‘Mazón, resignió’, ‘Mazón a la pressó’ (Mazón to the prison), ‘Mentre dinava, la gent s’ofegava’ (while eating, people were drowning), ‘Mentre dinava, la gent s’ofegava’ were repeated again. El president, a Picassent (the best-known prison in Valencia)’, ‘No ens mereixem, un ninot de president’ (we don’t deserve, a doll of a president)…

Mazón’s explanations do not convince

This third demonstration against the management of Carlos Mazón occurs in a context of enormous political tension, with a president of the Generalitat who is being affected by the delay with which he arrived at the Cecopi meeting (Integrated Operational Coordination Center), when municipalities such as Utiel and Chiva were already flooded and the towns at ‘ground zero’ of the tragedy, in the Horta Sud region, were beginning to suffer from the flooding of the Poyo ravine. The only thing that is known is that Mazón was between 3:30 p.m. and 6 p.m. eating in a well-known restaurant in the Valencian capital, El Ventorro, with the journalist Maribel Vilaplana, to whom he offered the direction of the public radio television station À Punt. However, the president has changed his version about this lunch on several occasions; the last of them to ensure that he was eating as president of the Valencian Popular Party and not as head of the Consell, so that he has not yet made public the bill for the controversial meal.