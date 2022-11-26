Thousands of naked men and women in Australia took part in the installation of photographer Tunick

About 2.5 thousand naked men and women took part in the installation on Bondi Beach in Sydney, Australia. This photo shoot was arranged by American photographer Spencer Tunick, informs The Guardian.

For a photo shoot in Australia, the law was specifically changed, according to which it was still forbidden to appear on the beach in the nude.

The photos were taken in the rays of the rising sun. Those wishing to take part in the photo session began to gather on the beach from half past four in the morning. The project aims to remind people of the need to regularly get screened for skin cancer.

Earlier it was reported that Spencer Tunick posted on Instagram a series of works called "Stay Alone Together", for which he sectioned a crowd of isolated people and photographed them in a group video chat.